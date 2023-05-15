Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

