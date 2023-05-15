Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Donegal Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.
