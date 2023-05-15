DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,085.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.20. 2,407,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

