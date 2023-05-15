Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 439,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

DYAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,411. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dyadic International

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.