Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.30 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $580.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.