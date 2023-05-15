Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. 59,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

