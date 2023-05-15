Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. 59,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
