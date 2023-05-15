Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 672.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,279 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW remained flat at $89.18 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

