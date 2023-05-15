Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EA. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Shares of EA opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

