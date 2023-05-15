Elequin Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 137,807 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises about 0.6% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. 80,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

