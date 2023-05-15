Elequin Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 26,317.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,325 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.