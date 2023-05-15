Elequin Securities LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.83% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $175,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

