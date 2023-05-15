Elequin Securities LLC Invests $678,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 122,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

