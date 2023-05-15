Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. 389,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

