Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 1.4% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,699 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

