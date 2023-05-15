Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,438 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

