Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $436.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $445.54. The company has a market cap of $414.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

