ELIS Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $22.16 million and $285.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,099.69 or 1.00018072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10773736 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.