Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 3.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

ENB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,022. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 292.13%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

