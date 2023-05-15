Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.34. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9848824 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

