Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 95,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 54.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

