Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $211,005.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,538,926 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

