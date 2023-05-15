EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,593,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,246,101 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

