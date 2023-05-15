EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 24,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 16,035 call options.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Trading Up 5.1 %

EQT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 11,033,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

