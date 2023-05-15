Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $330.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.