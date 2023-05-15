Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $245,888.90

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $100.34 million and approximately $245,888.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,488.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00321121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00559640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00429658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,279,324 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

