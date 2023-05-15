Ergo Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $97.73 million and approximately $317,360.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,188.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00321061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00560671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00428206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,289,983 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

