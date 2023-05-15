Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

