Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00067038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $79.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,128.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00322331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00561544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00425740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,956,985 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

