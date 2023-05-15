Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

