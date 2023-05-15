Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

