Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,753 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.