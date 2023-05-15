Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

