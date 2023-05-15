Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.