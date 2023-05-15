Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

