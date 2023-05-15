Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $117.48 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

