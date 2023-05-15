Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 750,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 334,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 458,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

