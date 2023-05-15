Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

