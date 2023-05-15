Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Everi stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Everi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

