Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.15

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 133970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 15.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,135 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

