Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Fastenal worth $101,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.80 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.