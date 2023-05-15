Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $488.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

