Fei USD Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and $1.08 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007114 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020251 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024924 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018213 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,447.63 or 1.00012686 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Fei USD Token Profile
FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.
Buying and Selling Fei USD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.
