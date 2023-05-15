Financial Comparison: BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -3.54% -4.92% -3.25% BAB 12.27% 13.44% 9.03%

Risk & Volatility

BT Brands has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.40 -$560,000.00 ($0.10) -27.50 BAB $3.29 million 1.74 $430,000.00 $0.05 15.75

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAB beats BT Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About BAB

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.