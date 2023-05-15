Financial Contrast: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) versus MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYR Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A MYR Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OriginClear and MYR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MYR Group has a consensus price target of $118.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.47%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than OriginClear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and MYR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.18 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.00 MYR Group $3.18 billion 0.70 $83.38 million $5.08 26.39

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and MYR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92% MYR Group 2.70% 15.58% 6.41%

Summary

MYR Group beats OriginClear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

