Financial Contrast: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker -18.46% -34.62% -17.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $659,788.00 25.61 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Warby Parker $598.11 million 1.82 -$110.39 million ($0.76) -14.88

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Warby Parker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innovative Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warby Parker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Eyewear and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Warby Parker 0 5 4 0 2.44

Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

Innovative Eyewear beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

