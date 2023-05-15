FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.