FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

