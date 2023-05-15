FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.