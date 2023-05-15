FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.13 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

