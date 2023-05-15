FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $5.24 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.79 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

