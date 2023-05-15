FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

